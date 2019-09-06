MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Football fans at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday were happy about the security changes, but some think it should have been this way before.
“This is a good thing, I have no gripe about it,” said James Gray.
“I love it because I don't have anything to hide as far as weapons, stuff like that,” said William Bell.
Just a week ago, the game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium ending in gunfire.
This new security protocol a direct result of the shooting that left 10 people injured.
“You want to come to the game to enjoy the football game,” said Eric Blackledge. “You don't want to come to the game and be running and looking and ducking and hiding.”
“I love the way they're doing it and they need to keep it up,” Bell said. “Don't just do it because of that incident, keep it going.”
Every aspect of entering a high school football game in Mobile County is different.
Metal detectors are new on Friday. The only thing that was here before are these turnstiles.
“We have good students in Mobile County Public Schools,” said Rena Philips with the school system. “We had a good group of fans here enjoying the hard work of the football team, the band, the cheerleaders and all that and we hate that something took away from that.”
Also part of the new security plan, more police.
Officers here at Ladd are monitoring cameras and patrolling every part of the 30 plus acre complex.
“You look at the K-9 that they have right there, that's a good thing,” Bell said. “He can walk up there and tell who's doing what.”
“I prefer the little time of being wanded down then rushing through and anything else could probably happen,” Blackledge said. “I feel better.”
Clear bags are also a requirement for those attending games in Mobile County.
