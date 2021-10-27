MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The University of Mobile hosted its annual scholarship banquet at the Mobile Convention Center Tuesday.

Football legend Archie Manning was the star of the night with FOX10’s very own Chelsey Sayasane moderating the event.

Manning grew up in Drew, Miss, and is known for being a legendary quarterback at Ole Miss and playing for 13 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the New Orleans saints. You may also recognize him as the father of Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning.

This was the 15th annual scholarship banquet. Last year’s ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

The University of Mobile is celebrating 60 years with its diamond anniversary.