The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday morning updated the outlook for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.
According to forecasters in Miami, a broad low pressure system located over the eastern Florida Panhandle is producing disorganized shower activity. The low is forecast to move southward to southwestward and emerge over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday.
"Once the system is over water, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for tropical cyclone formation, and a tropical depression is likely to develop by late Wednesday or Thursday while the system moves westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC stated in the Tuesday morning update. "Regardless of whether or not a tropical cyclone forms, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week."
Interests along the Gulf Coast from the Upper Texas coast to the western Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system, the advisory stated.
The formation chance through 48 hours is medium, or 50 percent.
The formation chance through five days is high, or 80 percent.
