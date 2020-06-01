Today marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which will run until November 30.
And, to start the day and season off, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are predicting an 80 percent chance the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda will reform as a new tropical storm.
According to the latest from the National Hurricane Center, a large area of disturbed weather, associated with the remnants of eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda, is located over the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico. This disturbance is forecast to move northwestward over the southeastern portion of the Bay of Campeche later today or tonight where environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support development, and a new tropical depression is likely to form within within the next day or so.
The system is then forecast to drift west or west-southwest over the southern Bay of Campeche through the middle of the week.
Interests along the coast of the Bay of Campeche should monitor the progress of this disturbance. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over portions of southern Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, and western Honduras during the next few days.
