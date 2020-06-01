Today marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which will run until November 30.
And, to start the day and season off, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center now are predicting a 90 percent chance the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda will reform as a new tropical storm.
From the National Hurricane Center:
Satellite imagery and radar observations from Mexico show that
the area of disturbed weather centered near the west coast of the
Yucatan peninsula is gradually becoming better organized. The
disturbance will move west-northwestward over the Bay of Campeche later this afternoon where environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support development, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form tonight or Tuesday. The system is then forecast to drift westward or west-southwestward over the southern Bay of Campeche through the middle of the week. Interests along the coast of the Bay of Campeche should monitor the progress of this disturbance as tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for a portion of this area later today or tonight.
Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, heavy rainfall is likely
to continue over portions of southern Mexico, Guatemala, El
Salvador, Belize, and western Honduras during the next few days.
For additional information on the rainfall threat, see products
from your national meteorological service.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.
