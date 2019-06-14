Spencer Collier, the former Director of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, turned himself in to authorities Friday, June 14 at approximately 1:30 p.m.
According to officials, Collier is charged with making a false report to law enforcement following an alleged domestic related incident.
Detective Sergeant Jason Vannoy with the Daphne Police Department told FOX10 News that the incident involves an alleged claim of fraudulent use of a credit card. Collier is scheduled to appear in court on July 30 in Daphne Municipal Court.
According to court documents, Collier's wife, Melissa filed a restraining order against the former top cop Thursday, June 13.
Collier released the following statement:
"My adult son, who is a recovering addict and multiple felon used my bank card without my knowledge. I filed a police report, being this is the second time in a year that he has done this. I was unaware that my wife (we are currently estranged) gave him permission. He pressed charges because I listed him as the suspect. I have no doubt that I will be exonerated-but the entire episode is embarrassing. I am so sorry for any embarrassment that I have brought upon the City of Selma. This is not how I wanted to retire. I also wish to apologize to the Daphne Police Department and also express my gratitude for their professionalism throughout the entire incident."
