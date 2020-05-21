Former Auburn and College Football Hall of Fame football coach Pat Dye has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from his sister's church, Toccoa First United Methodist Church in Georgia.
While Dye is reported to be asymptomatic, he has been hospitalized in Atlanta due to longstanding kidney issues.
Dye's family members are asking for prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.