Pat Dye hospitalized
FOX10 News

Former Auburn and College Football Hall of Fame football coach Pat Dye has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from his sister's church, Toccoa First United Methodist Church in Georgia.

While Dye is reported to be asymptomatic, he has been hospitalized in Atlanta due to longstanding kidney issues.

Dye's family members are asking for prayers.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.