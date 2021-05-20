MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Former DEA Country Attaché Supervisory Special Agent Sam Houston said cocaine trafficking in the northern Gulf is more common than one might think.

"It's throughout the Gulf Coast all the way from Texas, through Mississippi, Alabama and Florida," said Houston.

In Gulf Shores and on Fort Morgan, beachgoers have been shocked to find washed up kilos nearly every day this week.

Houston said drug smugglers battling windy weather is likely to blame.

"If you have a boat offloading to a smaller boat, often times these bales will get lost in the waves and just the roughness of the water. Often, it could be an air drop, small airplanes dropping off to small ships off the Gulf Coast. When you're dropping in rough seas, it's very difficult to retrieve these bales which are typically anywhere from 50 to 100 pounds," said Houston.