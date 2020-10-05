PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) -- Sheriff Mike Ezell said one of his deputies brought contraband into the Jackson County jail while she was working there.
Lashayla King, 21, was arrested and charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. Investigators said she brought items into the jail on several occasions.
Ezell said King started working at the jail in July 2020 and more arrests are possible.
