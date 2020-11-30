United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Matthew Handley, 38, formerly of Elberta was sentenced Friday in federal court on a charge of failure to register as a convicted sex offender.
Officials say Handley pled guilty to the charge in August of 2020.
According to court documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, Handley was previously convicted in Cullman County Circuit Court of Indecent Exposure.
They say he was sentenced to 24 months of probation and required by the State of Alabama to register as a sex offender quarterly for life. From 2014 until 2019, Handley was a resident of Baldwin County. In November 2019 Handley failed to update his quarterly registration with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, which prompted an investigation.
Authorities say BCSO issued warrants for Handley’s arrest in December 2019. On February 20, 2020, Handley was arrested by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials searched their system and reported that Handley never registered as a sex offender in Florida. Handley had previously been convicted of Failure to Register in 2015.
United States District Court Chief Judge Kristi DuBose imposed a sentence of 21 months imprisonment. The judge ordered that Handley to serve a five-year term of supervised release beginning upon his discharge from prison. Upon his release from prison, Handley will be required to engage in drug treatment, mental health treatment, and to have no contact with minors. Judge DuBose ordered that Felder pay $100 in special assessments.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals, federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood and for information about internet safety education, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc
The case was investigated by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Service. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Kacey Chappelear.
