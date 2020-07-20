FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Former Fairhope city employee Sherry Sullivan announced Monday that she is running for mayor.
Sullivan worked for the city for nearly 17 years until she was fired by current Mayor Karin Wilson in 2017.
“Fairhope is not alone when it comes to the challenges of growth and infrastructure. Finding solutions requires not only funding, but also collaboration, relationship building and an understanding of how government works. I have the experience and knowledge to accomplish that,” Sullivan said. “We must protect our natural resources now, and part of doing that is tackling the infrastructure challenges we face. We must be able to complete projects in a cooperative, timely and cost-effective manner to continue our tradition of keeping Fairhope one of the top small towns in America.”
Along with Wilson, Sullivan will be facing John Manelos in the August 25 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.