MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A former government employee accused of costing the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in money intended to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges.

Karderrius Phelion was working from his Mobile apartment as a loan specialist with the Small Business Administration. He admitted that he used his position to guide friends and relatives to make fraudulent applications for funds made available by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Phelion pleaded guilty to conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He faces a likely prison sentence, although a judge will determine the precise punishment. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence at the low end of advisory guidelines.

Four other defendants either have pleaded guilty or announced their intention to do so: Khadijah Tate, Kashunte Tate, Courtney Phelion and Brittney Bettison. Charges are pending against a sixth defendant, Jeremiah Kelly.

Karderrius Phelion’s plea agreement accepts the allegations set forth in the indictment in their entirety:

Phelion and Jeremiah Kelly: In one loan, Phelion admitted he and Kelly filed fraudulent paperwork indicating that the Jeremiah Kelly Foundation was a charitable organization operating since 2018 with four employees and $432,158 in revenues during the previous 12 months. The Small Business Administration ended up sending $149,900 to Kelly’s savings account in the charity’s name.

Phelion and Khadijah Tate: Phelion helped Tate file a fraudulent loan application for Blossom Floral Boutique, a business the purportedly had eight employees and $620,000 in revenue the previous 12 months. The Small Business Administration sent transfers of $149,900 and $8,000 to a bank account that Tate recently had opened.

Tate and Phelion filed fraudulent applications in the names of several other businesses, including Grace Travel Agency, Khadijah’s Prayed and Layed and Dash Floral Boutique.

Phelion and Kashunte Tate and Courtney Phelion: Another fraudulent application was for Immanuel Housing Mobile, a supposedly non-profit organization. Phelion, along co-defendants Kashunte Tate and Courtney Phelion, submitted false loans for that organization and Grace Travel Agency, receiving $5,000 and $3,000, respectively.

Phelion and Brittney Bettison: Phelion and Brittney Bettison submitted fraudulent applications on behalf of a company called The Bettisonm receiving $135,000, and Origins Transit and Event Modnern, receiving deposits of $5,000 and $72,400.

The plea agreement cites text messages showing how Phelion guided Bettison through the loan application process. The document quotes a June 16 text where he wrote to Bettison, “Let me know when you ready I’ll tell you which amounts to enter.”

On July 3, Bettison wrote, “So baby we need the numbers for another $75k lol.: Pehlion replied, “Ok, get bri to start working on a new website.”

Five days later, the plea document states, Phelion warned Bettison: “Delete our message thread.”

The aggravated identity theft charge stems from what Phelion admitted was were efforts by him and Khadijah Tate to use Phelion’s dead great-grandmother’s name and Social Security number in loan application documents.