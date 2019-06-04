MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A former group home worker has been indicted for murder by a Mobile County grand jury following the death of a patient.
Trent Yates is accused of intentionally causing the death last year of Matthew Cox, 21, who was a patient at a group home, according to the grand jury indictment.
Police previously told FOX10 News Yates had abused Cox physically and verbally before his death. Investigators said Yates stomped on Cox, killing him.
An autopsy showed extensive injuries to Cox's internal organs. and the medical examiner said the injuries were consistent with someone stomping on Cox
