GULFPORT, Miss. (WALA) - A former Gulfport tax return preparer was sentenced to 46 months in prison today for aiding and assisting in the preparation of false returns, officials announced on Friday.
According to documents and information provided to the court, Alvin Mays owned and operated City Tax Service, a return preparation business in the Gulfport area.
Officials say from 2012 through 2017, Mays prepared – and trained his employees to prepare – false tax returns. To fraudulently inflate client refunds, the returns claimed false education credits and losses from fictitious business.
They say Mays charged his clients exorbitant preparation fees, sometimes as high as $1,600 per return. In all, Mays’s conduct caused a tax loss to the United States of more than $900,000.
In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden ordered Mays to serve one year of supervised release and to pay $321,605 in restitution to the United States.
Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Zuckerman and U.S. Attorney Hurst thanked special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation, who conducted the investigation, and Trial Attorney Kevin Schneider of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stanley Harris, who prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.