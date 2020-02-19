MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Prichard’s former chief of staff pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing from taxpayers and committing money laundering.
James Antuan Blackman, 32, pleaded guilty to the two counts as part of a deal with prosecutors that will result in the dismissal of wire fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has agreed to recommend a sentence at the low end of advisory guidelines, which defense attorney Jonathan Friedlander said he expects to be about 21 months.
Blackman, dressed in a dark suit and red bowtie, admitted that he used his position as chief of staff and administrative assistant to Mayor Jimmie Gardner to steal about $200,000 In cash and property from November 2016 to about January 2018.
Assistant U.S. Attorney George Martin told Chief U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose thst the defendant stole from the city in three ways:
-- Creating false invoices in order to create city checks that he deposited in his personal bank account.
-- Signing over checks made out to the city and other entities to himself or businesses that he created on paper.
-- Using his position to place three tax-delinquent properties in his name or the name of relatives.
Blackman also admitted that he laundered $39,200 from a bank account he controlled to a title company in order to purchase the delinquent properties that Prichard should have taken possession of, according to court documents.
Blackman has agreed to pay back the $200,000 that he embezzled.
Blackman also faces charges in state court based on similar allegations. He pleaded guilty in March 2019, but Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson nullified that plea after a dispute over a sentencing enhancement that prosecutors belatedly sought.
The judge ruled that the defendant did not have adequate notice of the prosecution's intent to seek an enhanced sentence. But rather than sentencing Blackman to a guideline sentence -- which would have allowed him to avoid prison -- the judge instead ordered what amounted to a "do over" that reset the case and allowed prosecutors to start from scratch.
The Alabama Supreme Court put the state case on hold before it could go to trial in November. The high court is considering whether to allow the case to move forward from square one or, as the defense wants, to order the judge to sentence him under the original guilty plea.
Friedlander told FOX10 News that Mobile County prosecutors "screwed up" and then tried to get federal prosecutors to fix the error.
"This was a referral from state court because the DA didn't do their job," he said.
DuBose set Blackman's sentencing in the federal case for May 22.
