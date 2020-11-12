MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Sean Howell pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography and another of attempting to produce child pornography.
His attorney, told FOX10 News, his plea dismissed eight other federal indictments against him and kept life in prison off the table. He could still face up to 30 years in prison for each charge.
Investigators say they found around 1,000 pornographic pictures and videos of young boys on Howell's phone.
Court documents said Howell was the manager at Rambo's Skateland in Saraland. Prosecutors said he would bribe the boys with free skating to stay after hours.
Earlier this year, Howell pleaded not guilty in Mobile County, to nearly a dozen sexual abuse charges like torture and sodomy.
Those charges were bound over to a grand jury and Howell is now awaiting trial.
Investigators say they believe Howell abused around 11 victims and took at least two boys to a nearby hotel.
Just last month, a plea for insanity was rejected. A court document said Howell understood what he was doing was wrong and said Howell admitted to investigators that it went too far.
