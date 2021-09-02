Mobile, AL. (WALA)-- Locally, we're remembering Alabama great and Mobile native Keith McCants.

The former NFL player passed away Thursday inside of a home in St. Petersburg.

"It's been one of those days where you're like man, can we start this day all over," said former Alabama teammate Pierre Goode.

Goode says the former defensive player of the year and All-American stood out immediately.

"When you see a guy come in that's 6'3 and a half, maybe 6'4, 286 pounds running a 4.6, you're sitting there thinking, where did this guy come from,” Goode said.

Following a successful college career, McCants would be drafted fourth overall in the 1990 NFL draft. His career would only last six seasons, but he was still able to be a force in his community.

"He did things all over the state where his legacy should be remembered. He did things in Tampa for kids who were less fortunate all the time. He did the same thing in Tuscaloosa, going to the Boy's and Girl's Club," Goode said.

And on the field and in life, Goode says he knew he could always count on Keith.

"I just want him to be remembered as a great, kind loving guy," Goode said.

And plenty of people on social media are sending condolences as well as they honor a man many people consider to be a local hero.