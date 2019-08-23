We have lost a valued member of the WALA TV family, and one heck of a newsman.
Wayne Barnett was the news director and anchor at WALA in the '70's and '80's. But Wayne was never a " sit behind the desk" guy. He wanted to make sure he was always leading his news team, from the front. Especially in 1979, when Hurricane Frederic devastated the Mobile area. Wayne was a vital part in not only directing the coverage before, during, and after the storm, because in his soul, he was always a reporter. He made sure his team provided the information viewers needed to prepare, endure, then recover from the storm.
Wayne wore other hats, as well. He was general manager of two tv stations, including WDSU in New Orleans. But Wayne was also a proud dad, great friend, and good neighbor, spending his final years in Fairhope. He was a kid from Lucedale, who attained great professional heights, but never forgot his roots.
There aren't many like Wayne Barnett in the news gathering business, any more. But so many are grateful, they had the chance to be on his team.
