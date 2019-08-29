Former WALA News Director Chuck Bark passed away Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 67 years old.
Chuck led the news department for 14 years between 1990 and 2004. After leaving Mobile, he worked at WBRZ in Baton Rouge for ten years before retiring in 2015.
During his retirement, Chuck and his wife Brenda often visited their beach home in Gulf Shores and would stop by WALA to say hello.
Current FOX10 News Director Scott Flannigan wrote, "Chuck was intelligent and always wanted to do what was right. When it came to leading the newsroom, the number one thing Chuck cared about was Integrity. It still resonates today with current employees who worked under Chuck. He expected newsroom excellence but he allowed team members to learn from their mistakes. Chuck was an excellent writer. His news judgment was impeccable. During his 14 years of service to the Mobile community, you didn’t see a lot of Chuck on TV, but you did see his daily vision on the six o’clock news. He also led the charge on many major news stories, like the Amtrak Sunset Limited disaster in 1993, including several hurricanes (Erin, Opal, Danny, Georges) and oversaw the transition from NBC to FOX in 1996."
Chuck was from White Plains, New York and graduated from DePauw University in 1973. Before coming to WALA, Chuck worked as an assistant news director at WMC in Memphis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.