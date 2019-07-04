FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) -- A home on the Fort Morgan Peninsula was destroyed by a fire on the Fourth of July.
It happened on Gulf Beach Lane off of Fort Morgan Road just east of Kiva Dunes. The fire started around 6 p.m. according to neighbor Michelle Sims Bodle.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before other homes were damaged.
No one was at the home when the fire started. Neighbors said the owners are from Auburn and recently purchased the house and were in the process of remodeling.
