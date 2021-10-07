GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WALA) -- The Fort Pickens Area of Gulf Islands National Seashore will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.
The Fort Pickens Area, which includes the Fort Pickens campground, was closed due to flooding of Fort Pickens Road and the campground. Park staff said the water is expected to recede sufficiently to reopen the area Friday.
Visitors should be cautious because there is still standing water on sections of Fort Pickens Road, park officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.