GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WALA) -- The Fort Pickens Area of Gulf Islands National Seashore will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.

The Fort Pickens Area, which includes the Fort Pickens campground, was closed due to flooding of Fort Pickens Road and the campground. Park staff said the water is expected to recede sufficiently to reopen the area Friday.

Visitors should be cautious because there is still standing water on sections of Fort Pickens Road, park officials said.