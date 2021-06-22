GULF BREEZE, Fla. – The Fort Pickens Area of Gulf Islands National Seashore will remain closed through Thursday, June 24, for severe weather recovery operations.

All campground reservations for Fort Pickens will be postponed or cancelled through Thursday, June 24. Park staff will continue to assess conditions for a potential reopening on Friday, June 25.

“Last night the park accumulated 6 inches of rain in addition to the current flooding conditions in the Fort Pickens Area,” said Steve McCoy, GUIS deputy superintendent. “The reopening is dependent on the rain stopping. This will provide an opportunity for water to naturally drain, and for staff to assess and remove sand from the roadway.”

The water is a minimum of 1 foot deep in some areas on Fort Pickens Road and most of the water on the roadway consist of saltwater from overwash.