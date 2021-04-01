Fort Pickens road temporarily closes April 1, due to weather

GULF BREEZE, Fla. – Gulf Islands National Seashore will be closing Fort Pickens Road temporarily today, April 1, due to sustained high winds hindering the park’s ability to clear sand from this roadway.
J. Earle Bowden Way, Highway 399, is open to passenger vehicles, and remains temporarily closed to oversized vehicles. Passenger vehicles traveling this road should also exercise caution due to sand covering sections of roadway.
The Perdido Key area is temporarily closed to oversized vehicles to include RVs and vehicles towing trailers, due to reduced parking as a result of increased sand in the primary parking lot.
These conditions and temporary closures are anticipated to continue through April 2, 2021.
Current closure information: www.nps.gov/guis/planyourvisit/tempclosures.htm.
