FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- A Fort Walton Beach man is charged with stepping on a woman's new kitten and killing it because he "was unhappy with it," according to authorities.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has charged 40-year old James Thomas

Miller of Emerald Lane with felony animal cruelty.

Investigators say the woman alleges Miller told her on Nov. 24the was going to kill the kitten because it kept crying.

She says she later heard a loud noise coming from upstairs and went to see what it was. She says Miller said "What did I do?" and she saw the kitten was severely injured and having convulsions, according to investigators.

OCSO deputies say Miller intentionally, forcefully and unnecessarily killed the kitten, a third-degree felony.