FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- A Fort Walton Beach man is charged with stepping on a woman's new kitten and killing it because he "was unhappy with it," according to authorities.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has charged 40-year old James Thomas
Miller of Emerald Lane with felony animal cruelty.
Investigators say the woman alleges Miller told her on Nov. 24the was going to kill the kitten because it kept crying.
She says she later heard a loud noise coming from upstairs and went to see what it was. She says Miller said "What did I do?" and she saw the kitten was severely injured and having convulsions, according to investigators.
OCSO deputies say Miller intentionally, forcefully and unnecessarily killed the kitten, a third-degree felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.