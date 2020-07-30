FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Fort Walton Beach man has been arrested in connection with a reported sexual assault and aggravated battery in Destin last year, officials announced Thursday.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 31-year-old Alesi Castillo with aggravated battery causing bodily harm and sexual assault with force.
The victim says she met an employee of a kiosk named “Michael” at 10 Harbor Boulevard in August 2019 and he gave her green slushy drinks. She told deputies she was unaware they contained alcohol until she started feeling intoxicated.
The victim reports she left with “Michael” believing he was walking her back to her hotel, but instead he led her across the street to a park on Calhoun Avenue.
The victim told authorities that when she denied wanting to have sex with him he grabbed her by the throat and also put her in a headlock before assaulting her.
The victim, who suffered a bloody nose and forehead bruising, bit and scratched the man and fled the scene. The victim picked Castillo, who also uses the name “Michael”, out of a photo array.
Authorities say Castillo denied being responsible however, investigators found scratches and other suspected evidence of the assault on Castillo’s person.
