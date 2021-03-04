OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office reports that it has arrested a Fort Walton Beach man on an active homicide warrant in connection with a fentanyl overdose death last year.

Ricky Wilson Jr., 31, is charged with homicide resulting from the distribution of a controlled substance. Investigators say Wilson supplied the heroin that led to the June 10, 2020, death of a 29-year-old Tanager Road man. Wilson was spotted Tuesday afternoon by OCSO Fugitive Warrants deputies while driving north on State Road 189 near Eldridge Road. Deputies say that when they attempted a traffic stop Wilson sped off, leaving the roadway to pass other cars on the right-side shoulder before heading into a neighborhood off Roberts Boulevard.

Deputies found the vehicle partially concealed at the rear of a home on Cardinal Street. At the same time, a woman flagged down a deputy to say a man had just entered her house uninvited. Deputies surrounded the house and ordered Wilson out repeatedly over about a 15 minute period, the OCSO says. When they ultimately breached the front door, Wilson surrendered and was taken into custody.

The OCSO found more than four grams of heroin where Wilson had been hiding, and the homeowner also said $500 was missing from her residence, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In addition to the homicide charge, Wilson also faces trafficking in heroin, theft, resisting arrest with lights and sirens activated, burglary, and driving with a suspended license - habitual offender.