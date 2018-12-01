MARY ESTHER, Fla. -- An 18-year old struck in the head by a bullet during a shooting at a Mary Esther car wash Nov. 23 was at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center again Friday night, this time for a gunshot wound to his finger, according to authorities.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the emergency room around 6 p.m. Friday in response to a gunshot victim. The victim, Dion’te Wingate, told them the latest shooting was the result of an accident, “somewhere” off Racetrack Road, but refused to provide any further information, OCSO reports.
Wingate escaped serious injury in the car wash shooting last week when the bullet struck his scalp but did not enter his skull. He signed a drop charges form against the suspect in that case. However the OCSO filed weapons related charges against 23-year-old Tory Banks for discharging a firearm during the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.
Anyone with information on this latest incident is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.
