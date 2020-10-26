MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Dozens accused of slinging deadly drugs across south Alabama and beyond, are off the streets.
Federal, state and local authorities worked two years to put a stop to the group they call the "Crossley Hills Drug Trafficking Organization".
US Attorney Richard Moore said the group peddled drugs that led to four overdose deaths. The drugs they were allegedly selling, so potent, it's being called "grey death".
Donald DeSalvo, with the DEA said, "The message for dealers, we're going to come after you and we're going to be relentless and we're going to keep coming after you cause we have to."
Nearly 50 people are facing charges for allegedly running drugs in the Tillman's Corner and Dawes area.
We were given video of some of them being taken into custody Monday.
Federal, state and local authorities call them the "Crossley Hills Drug Trafficking Organization" and said they were selling drugs like fentanyl, meth, Xanax and heroin.
"They were able to move a lot of drugs. Not huge quantities, but very regularly," Southern District of Alabama US Attorney Richard Moore said.
The investigation started as a possible human trafficking and prostitution call at a local motel and quickly turned into something even bigger.
Mobile FBI agent, Kellie Holland said, "It is alleged that the owners of the hotel had full knowledge of the illegal activity and did nothing to stop it from happening on their premises. As a result, the three owners of the Regency Inn have been charged and arrested for operating a drug involved premises."
Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said, "This is a very significant investigation and really one for the first time that we were able to show the direct correlation between the sowers of death and drugs. We'll be able to show that the dealings of these drugs will lead to overdoses and deaths."
A grand jury indicted 42 people for their role in the accused crimes. Nineteen were taken into custody Monday, seven others were already in jail and three were expected to be picked up in Louisiana.
A huge takedown in our communities, but local law enforcement said it's a continued effort.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, "We can not do this by ourselves, we can't arrest ourselves out of this problem, we need your help."
All officials at Monday's news conference urge people if they see something, say something and if you know someone who might have a drug problem, try to get them to rehab.
