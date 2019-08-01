SUMMERDALE, Ala (WALA) -- The chance to play baseball is a luxury for many kids in our area, but on Thursday Baldwin County broke ground on a baseball field specially designed to let any child, despite challenges, have the chance to play.
An empty field is a blank canvas in Summerdale and it is about to be a work of art. A field of dreams for kids with special needs.
“We're just looking forward for this new park,” said Peggy Nelson, who has a grandchild with autism. “Where he can have a chance to get out here and play on the ball field. Hit the ball, run to first base, like all the other kids do in our community.”
After two foul balls, Thursday’s ground breaking is the base hit organizers have been working 15 years toward.
Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and the Gulf oil spill in 2010 put the project on the bench.
“They'll tell you there's not a lot for them to do in this county, this is going to be a major park for them, specifically designed for them,” said Bruce White, President of the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama.
The $2.5 million-dollar project, includes a baseball field with a rubberized surface, making the game accessible to wheelchairs, and a special needs playground.
“It's extremely important,” White said. “I literally looked at my wife with tears in my eyes and said we need to build one of these on the Alabama gulf coast.”
This project making dreams come true, giving kids with challenges the chance to play ball.
“It's going to be great because not only is it the baseball field, it's the park where he can run and play and just enjoy himself and not worry about anything else,” Nelson said.
The project is expected to be completed in January 2021.
The Miracle League of Coastal Alabama is still about $1.5 million dollars short, but they are working each day to get closer to filling the gap with the kids they are doing this for at the back of their mind.
