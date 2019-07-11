The Foley police department arrested four individuals, including one juvenile, on theft of property and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle charges.
Monday, July 8, authorities say their department received two reports of the theft of motor vehicle and several reports involving the breaking and entering of a motor vehicle in the Leisure Lakes subdivision and the surrounding area.
They say during a canvass of the area, police obtained surveillance video of possible suspects driving a newer model Ford F-150 pickup.
Foley Police Detectives sent out a copy of the images found from the surveillance video to surrounding agencies. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office advised that the Foley suspects vehicle matched the description of a recent stolen vehicle from the Escambia County, Florida area. With the assistance from the Escambia County Sheriff's Department, and information from a joint investigation, four suspects from the Pensacola area were identified and later arrested for the crimes that occurred in Foley. Both vehicles stolen from Foley were recovered in Escambia County.
Prashant Jenkins (18), and 19-year-old Jaqwon Snell were both charged with one count of Theft of Property First Degree and four counts of Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle.
They say 18-year-old Jermaine Jackson along with a juvenile male subject (17) were both charged with four counts of Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle.
All four suspects are being held in Escambia County waiting for extradition to Baldwin County. There are no pictures available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.