Four separate volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire in Grand Bay Tuesday.
It was a two story home on Henderson Camp Road between Diffee Road and Wheat Croft Road.
The building was a total loss.
Grand Bay Volunteer Fire officials said they called for assistance from Seven Hills, St. Elmo, and Theodore Volunteer Fire Departments.
Grand Bay Chief Grayling Christian said, "The fire on the first floor, to get it knocked out is all right, but, once it gets up on to that top floor and into that top floor, have to be real careful. We had a heavy fire load on that top floor."
No one was hurt.
Fire officials said they were told the man who owns the house was at work.
Investigators are working to figure out the cause.
