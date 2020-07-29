After a day of some encouraging numbers about COVID cases in Mobile County, numbers have gone back up.
Mobile County Health Department officials say the number of virus cases are up by more than 60 from yesterday's report.
The figures relased by the department Wednesday show 196 cases, up from 130.
And the number of deaths has increased as well, up by 4.
The department is still not reporting hospitalizations.
The percent Presumed Recovered is at 40 percent, a little less than 40 and a half percent reported Tuesday.
In other new information, two separate studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Cardiology say COVID-19 may have a prolonged impact on heart health in those who have recovered from the illness.
The studies say it may have caused cardiac infection in those who died.
Also, a study in Great Britain is looking at long term effects of COVID and other potential conditions.
Professor Chris Brightling with the University of Leicester says, "It might be that they actually develop new problems, such as scarring on the lungs and, in some people, we have also observed that the blood becomes more sticky making them, more prone to getting clots which can then occur in the lungs and also in the brain."
Cardiologists have said they have understood for a few months that COVID is not only a respiratory infection but a multi-system infection.
Some good news.
The tracking service Bama Tracker says Alabama's projected number for the rate of virus reproduction will fall below 1.0, meaning the virus will stop spreading exponentially.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.