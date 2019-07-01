Four puppies were abandoned at the Mobile County Animal Shelter Sunday night.
They were left with no food, water or even air.
Shelter staff say this is the second incident in two weeks, an increase from what they're used to.
"Leaving them like that, you basically put them there for them to die.that's just, it's wrong," said shelter supervisor, Andrew Stubbs.
The puppies, just weeks old, were trapped in a sealed storage bin overnight.
Surveillance video shows them being dropped off around 9:21 Sunday night, going nine hours without food, water or fresh air.
"That's like putting someone in a container and dropping them in the ocean... basically."
They were found dirty and dehydrated by shelter staff arriving to work around 7:00 Monday morning.
"They were covered in feces and they were wet. They were probably wet because the container was closed."
Staff are thankful the puppies were found in time, which unfortunately hasn't been the case for other animals left at the shelter.
"We see it a lot lately. We have a chain out here where someone has tied animals to a pole out here. We also had an incident where we had came in one morning where we had two dead animals that were hit by cars because someone tied them up on the property."
Stubbs says they do get negative feedback for shaming people on Facebook, but he says just because it is a shelter doesn't mean it's ok to abandon animals.
Stubbs says people may not realize that abandoning animals at the shelter no matter what time of day is a crime and there's a proper way to go about giving up unwanted animals.
"Make contact when we're open talk to our dispatcher, talk to our supervisors we'll be happy to try and work with you to work out a solution that does not involve abandoning puppies," said Elizabeth Jones.
"You wouldn't do that to a baby. So why would you do that to a dog? There are standards for both. It's an animal. It's a live animal."
Jurisdiction matters when surrendering animals since there are four shelters in Mobile County.
Their biggest concern is getting enough information about the animals and making sure they're safe.
Staff believe the puppies are chihuahua mixes and shouldn't have a problem getting adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.