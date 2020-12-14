Four rescued from burning boat near Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) -- The Coast Guard rescued four people from a burning boat near Fort Morgan Monday night.
Crews received a call around 6:45 p.m. that the commercial vessel Alexandria Pearl was in flames about a half-mile south of the coast.
Two helicopters from ATC Mobile were training in the area and diverted to the distress call.
A rescue swimmer and life raft were lowered from a helicopter and the four people escaped the burning boat. A Coast Guard vessel from Dauphin Island took the boaters back to land where they were evaluated by paramedics
The Gulf Shores Fire Department, Baldwin County Fire Department, and Mobile Bar Pilots were also involved in the rescue.
