ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County investigators have identified at least four shooters, who have turned over the handguns they wielded during a deadly shootout at a Robertsdale house party, to police.
The shootout, which erupted Sunday morning at a home on G W Lewis Lane, killed 21-year-old Dominque Marshall, who was caught in the gunfire, according to police.
The guns are being sent to forensic crime lab to see if there is a connection between the firearms and the lone bullet that took Marshall's life. To this point, no arrests have been made.
“That’s the worst part, it’s the thing that keeps us up, it’s what drives us, we haven’t slept much either, we’ve been out tirelessly tracking these people down,” Lt. Andre Reid said.
The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit didn't reveal Friday what set off the shooting, but say one person opened fire and multiple others returned fire. Upon interviewing more than a dozen people, police say the only altercation at the party they are aware of happened when someone was asked to leave the party.
Marshall, who leaves behind a young son, will be laid to rest Saturday. Friends and family held a vigil for her at the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette Friday night.
"My daughter was very special to me, it was just amazing to see all the people she came encountered with and that was a friend to," her father, Cornelius Marshall said. "I just really thank all the people that have been coming forward and speaking up for my daughter, it’s been really helpful for me.”
Though police are aware the shooter who killed Marshall, may not be one of the four they've identified, they're confident justice will be served in the case.
“Come forward," Lt. Reid said. "The longer they hide and try to prevent or slow down this investigation, I think the tougher it’s going to be for them to come up with a viable reason why they were there shooting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.