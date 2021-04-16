The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for four gunmen who they said shot five people at a Pensacola-area apartment complex Thursday, April 15, 2021. Deputies said the suspects shot approximately 40 rounds into a crowd at Oakwood Terrace Apartments on Truman Avenue.

Late Friday, investigators released pictures of two individuals who are wanted for questioning only in relation to the shootings. Meanwhile, Oakwood residents are scared.

“I’m trying to get out of here and I pray to God to get me up out of here soon,” said Oakwood Terrace resident, Mavis Gaskin a day after the shootings.

Gaskin said other residents feel the same as she does after the incident.

It’s just sad and I’m terrified,” said Gaskin. “Last night, that was…I cried.”

It was still very daylight at around 6:00 p.m. Thursday when deputies said four men pulled up in front of building “P” at Oakwood Terrace, got out of a stolen SUV and started shooting at random.

“These are people that intended to kill people and they didn’t care who it was,” said Escambia County Sheriff, Chip Simmons. “They didn’t care if it was the person they were looking for and they didn’t care if it was the person they were talking to. They didn’t care if it was a young child they were holding or young child in the area.”

Investigators said the entire event took place in the mater of just a minute or two. Deputies said the suspects fled the scene in a gray Ford Escape reported stolen earlier in the week from Weller Avenue in Gulf Breeze. It was found later, abandoned, and burned. Five victims in all had gunshot wounds, four taken to the hospital right away. Investigators say a fifth went on their own later.

Sheriff Simmons didn’t go as far as to describe the incident as a gang-style shooting but said it appeared to be very organized.

“You can tell that when they get out, they go straight toward those people. This is a rather large complex and there are a number of people milling around and they stopped right at the “P” building,” Simmons explained.

Simmons said two of the gunmen got out of the SUV with handguns and spread out while the other two remained at the vehicle with long guns. The Sheriff said he doesn’t believe the shooting was random and that the gunmen most likely had a target.

Deputies have no suspects at this time and are asking for the public’s help. They are hoping someone may have seen the stolen SUV and its occupants before or after the shootings and be able to provide information to help track down the suspects.

“There’s no way that four people, in the middle of the day can get out in a crowded apartment complex, fire forty rounds, get back in the car, and then leave and no one knows anything,” Simmons said emphatically. “We know that’s not the case so we’re asking for your help. We cannot allow this to happen. This is not the type of community we’re going to live in. This is not the type of thing that we’re going to tolerate.”

Investigators said that while injuries to the victims don’t appear to be life-threatening, some are serious and include bullet wounds to arms, head and legs. If you know anything about the vehicle used or the suspects involved, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.