Three separate EF-1 tornado tracks were found in George County, Miss. and another in Mobile near Gulfcrest/Chunchula during Thursday’s severe weather.
The information was released by the National Weather Service Mobile.
"We still have surveys ongoing across the area and will provide more updates/details later in the day," said organization stated.
