Mobile County health officials on Friday reported the fourth death from COVID-19 in the county.
It is the second death from the virus in two days.
Officials say the latest death is a 64 year old man who had a history of underlying medical conditions.
They say he was hospitalized with known COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials also talked about what appears to be a discrepancy on the dashboard from the Alabama Department of Health.
The dashboard reported a fifth death in Mobile County, but the number was four in the "Died from illness" category.
Mark Bryant with the Mobile County Health Department said, "'Reported Deaths' and 'Died from Illness' represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician, and infectious disease and outbreak staff. Once the review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the died from illness."
Health officials also said Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold announced officials will be establishing a unified command in Mobile County next week.
It will include principals from different cities and areas and medical advisers from hospitals and medical associations.
