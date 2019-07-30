New developments on that investigation by Mobile Police into allegations of price gouging by five towing companies.
Tuesday, an attorney representing the owner of one of the companies asked the Mobile City Council to lift his client's 30 day suspension from the police wrecker rotation list.
But that led to quick reaction.
Last week, owners or representatives of three of the other companies asked the council for the same thing.
Their appeals were denied.
Chase Dearman, the attorney representing Casher's Wrecker Service and Wilbert Casher told city council members Mobile Police searched his client's business and Casher was suspended from the police wrecker rotation, even though he hasn't been charged or had a chance to tell his story.
Dearman told the council members, "Imagine if somebody said, 'All right here's what were going to do, just cause I say so, we're going to take 40 percent of your business away for 30 days. I ain't going to tell you why. I'm not going to let you be heard.' "
But Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber answered Dearman, saying Dearman knows search warrants are issued based on probable cause of a criminal offense.
Barber said, "My suggestion to him is that he pull that affidavit if he'd like to see that probable cause, which is demonstrated in front of a judge from the 13th Judicial District, so it is still an active criminal investigation."
Later, a Mobile Police Department attorney told council members investigators had evidence against Casher's business that there were charges on people's bills that shouldn't have been there.
Assistant City Attorney Wanda Rahman said, "There was a gate fee for $60 that is not authorized by the wrecker ordidnace. There was an overcharge on the storage fee. It's supposed to be $20 a day. They charged $25 in one instance, and then they charged $30 on another instance."
The city council voted unanimously to deny the appeal.
After the decision, Dearman talked about why he thought the council should have held a hearing on the case.
He said, "You know what? I think you were kicking my dog this weekend and I can go to the magistrate's office and I can sign a warrant claiming that you did that. And you're like, 'Hey, I didn't do anything like that: why are people accusing me?' That's the reason you have an opportunity to respond."
