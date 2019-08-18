DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A fox bit a man twice at a neighborhood pool in Daphne after jumping in the water Sunday, according to witnesses.
The fox was shot and killed by Daphne police. We're told the animal will be tested for rabies tomorrow.
The attack happened in Lake Forest at the end of Country Club Drive, where the swimming pool and tennis courts are located.
A witness says the fox went under the pool gate and lunged at pool-goers, even jumping into the water at one point. When the victim opened the gate to let the fox out, witnesses say the fox turned and bit the man on the rear and foot.
FOX10 News spoke to the victim's friend by phone, confirming the victim went to the hospital for treatment.
