We have an update on a story FOX10 News has been following for more than six months: drainage repairs on Florida Street in Mobile.
The last word from the city had been that work would be finished in November.
There was plenty of repairs and construction work on Florida Street between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road this summer.
Motorists had to drive on dirt alongside construction cones.
Businesses along the stretch, like Bay Barbecue, said the work kept customers away.
And, on one day in September, torrential rain brought flooding to the street.
But, Wednesday, Florida Street is paved and traffic is traveling smoothly.
Employees at businesses we talked to, like Whitney Bealer at Butch Cassidy's Cafe, are happy.
Bealer sai d, "We are super excited. The road is open for everyone to come and eat. We're just waiting for the sidewalks to be done."
Camilla Wayne owns Cammie's Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe on Old Shell at Florida.
Wayne said, "I think it looks fantastic. I love the fact that our sidewalks are there. We can, you know... I'm hoping that more people will be walking in the area."
One of the businesses most heavily impacted while the construction was going on was Wimpee's Floor Center.
The sign on its business says "Please pardon the city's lack of progress."
Stuart Wimpee said, "Just aggravation, getting our delivery trucks, 18- wheelers, in and out of the office, customers in and out of the office."
But, now, Wimpee said, "We've got the fresh new asphalt, so the asphalt's done. We've got the lines, new sidewalks, grass. They're still doing a little bit of work, some at Butch's, a little bit of grass work still, but, other that, I think, we're getting, we're almost there, getting close."
City officials said there are still curbs and driveways that need to be finished.
And they're not ready to announce a date when the project will be finished because of the possibility of delays if we get rain.
