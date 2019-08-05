For the “FOX10 News Vault” debut, we’re taking you back to the 70’s.
With all the talk about the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, we think it's fitting to look back at a story from 1975, when the Bayway was still under construction. There were some concerns about budget cuts affecting the construction.
Reporter Frank Kury takes you back.
Inside the “Fox 10 News Vault”: Feb. 1975
“The only major interstate construction underway in the Mobile area: The bridge across Mobile Bay to connect the George Wallace Tunnel was Interstate 10 in Spanish Fort. Money already appropriated, contracts set, and some construction is underway. So this project won't be affected by recent increased availability of federal money . A project that could be affected is the Delta crossing of Interstate 65. Alabama received $113.5 million dollars of the $2 billion released by President Ford. An eleven mile section of interstate 65 between highway 43 and highway 225 would cost an estimated total of $108 million dollars. According to a statement from the Alabama Highway director, evaluations are now underway to determine where that money could best be used. Frank Kury, Channel 10 News Beat.”
