Every Monday on FOX10 News at 4pm, we're taking you inside the "FOX1010 News Vault". It's a treasure trove of memorable stories from decades past.
Today, if a person is caught smoking or vaping during a flight, they could be arrested and fined up to $25-thousand dollars. But there was a time when smoking was allowed on airplanes. Decades ago, a civil ruling addressed the issue. In response, Eastern Airlines in Mobile designated 65 percent of on-board seats for non-smokers, while 35 percent of passengers could smoke. It was a hot-button issue at the time. Renee Perry takes you back.
Inside the “FOX10 News Vault”: Late 70's
"Eastern airline officials say the civil ruling is based on the 65/35 ratio of smoking and non-smoking passengers. Eastern had been the target of anti-smoking groups who complain the airline failed to recognize non-smokers rights to sit in non-smoking sections. Some feel the policy is discriminatory, and classifies smokers as second-rate citizens. The tobacco industry is outraged over the policy, but the people we talked with, smokers and non-smokers don't seem to mind.
One passenger says, "I imagine there's some people don't enjoy smoking and they're entitled to their opinion." Another traveler tells us, "I believe there should be areas for people who want to smoke, but there are so few that are smoking now that I do go along with the 65 percent." A third man suggests, "Could be 50/50 I guess."
Sixty-five percent of the passenger seats will be designated non-smoking sections. But if necessary, the airline will extend the area to accommodate all non-smoking passengers. Eastern Airline is one of the first to adopt the non-smoking reservation policy. And like it or not, the other major airlines are expected to follow suit in the near future. This is Renee Perry for Channel 10 News Beat."
Be sure to tune in to FOX10 News at 4pm every Monday for a look inside the FOX10 News Vault!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.