Inside the “FOX10 News Vault”: April 1977
Officials with South Central Air Transport or SCAT say a record 2,400 people were carried last month.
The airline serves 7 cities with a total of 25 flights a day. Three pass through Mobile. Now, the airline has leased 2 more Jetstream planes and in mid-May will begin service to Panama City and Eglin Airforce Base in Florida. At that time, SCAT will also double the number of daily flights over the entire system. The recent trend has been for the large established airlines to stop competing with and to start sending passengers to the small commuter airlines. The reason is a basic business principle: What’s good for you, is good for me also.
“They have found that smaller airlines such as ourselves bring them customers both from our bringing customers literally to them and since we go to places that they might not go, or at times, they might not go. They can carry passengers into New Orleans or into Mobile and then we can carry that passenger on to a destination such as Montgomery or Gulfport.”
Employees for Southern, Eastern and National in Mobile confirm that statement. The Jetstream aircraft themselves are somewhat small and cramped but there are apparently few complaints.
“They’re just as good as the big airlines to me as far as convenience.”
However, in cases where a large airline and commuters share the same airport, flying the commuters service may cost more. This is Bill Capo, Bates Field, for Channel 10 Newsbeat.
