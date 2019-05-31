FOX10 News viewer Kirby Jay submitted the accompanying video of what he describes as a water spout that appeared over Perdido Bay.
Jay reported the spout was active during the 8 o'clock hour Friday morning as he captured the video and sent it to us via the FOX10 News Facebook page.
FOX10 News viewer Bev Williams also submitted a photo of the water spout, as seen from her deck in Perdido Key, Fla.
