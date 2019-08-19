There were some scary moments for some Daphne residents when a fox went on the attack Sunday, August 18, 2019. It began at the Lake Forest Swim and Racket Club where Daphne Police said the fox bit one man and chased several other people into the pool. By the time police arrived the fox was gone. A short time later, police think a nearby resident had an encounter with the same fox.
Officials confirmed that the animal tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.
“I watched it until it got much closer…within about 10 or 15 feet of me and realized the fox is not stopping. It’s more like stalking me,” recalled Corley Lauderdale.
Lauderdale wasn’t aware of the earlier attack at the swimming pool. His home is on Hillcrest Circle, separated from the public pool by a large wooded area and a creek. A neighbor shot video of some of the encounter on her cell phone. In it, the fox is seen going under Lauderdale’s pickup after he gets in and starts the motor. The fox wasn’t scared by the truck starting up or people yelling.
Just moments earlier, Lauderdale was doing yardwork when the fox approached him, chasing him onto his porch where he kicked it with enough force to send it flying. The kick didn’t send the fox running though. It then chased Lauderdale into the driveway, where he jumped into the bed of his pickup to take cover.
“When I first jumped up there, it trotted up and put its foot on the rear bumper and acted like it was trying to figure out how to get into the truck with me,” Lauderdale said.
Lauderdale said it’s common to see foxes and other wildlife around his house, but this encounter was very different.
“Being unsteady on its feet, almost a vacant look in its eyes, it was breathing…had its mouth open which I can’t really say it was bearing its teeth at me, but I would say it was very much like a zombie,” Lauderdale explained. “It was zombie-like and I can’t believe how hard I hit it, or I kicked it and it didn’t run away.”
Lauderdale’s neighbor called police, who shot and killed the gray fox. By all eyewitness accounts, it showed many of the later signs of rabies.
The man who was bitten is undergoing treatment for rabies.
