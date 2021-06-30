MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --- Fox10 News kicked off a brand new project Wednesday, teaming up with the United Way of Southwest Alabama, PlayPower and 'Make an Impact' to build a brand new playground at Walsh Park.

Walsh Park, located at 1401 Windsor Ave in Mobile, has given children in the surrounding neighborhood a space to get outdoors and play but has been missing something -- that something being a playground.

The playground that will be built will be more than just a place for play, it will also be great for families and neighbors to create memories together.

Three local sponsors are helping to make that vision possible.

"We are standing in an empty park right now… can you imagine this park just filled with kids, filled with families… a place for people to meet and gather and make memories," said Brent Barkin, Shoe Station's President and CEO.

"It goes back to childhood and that's what we're wanting to help is the children and the community," said Keith Palmer from Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai.

"As a parent, I know I would feel a lot safer sending my kids out to play at a park like this that is nice and clean and policed and supervised," said Jeff Claunch, EcoSouth Services President and CEO, "it’s just a good thing for the community all around."

The park will not only help give children quality time with their family, but will also help their bodies and minds stay healthy.

What the playground will look like is still a work in progress, but Fox10 News wants to make sure to work with folks in the neighborhood throughout the entire process.

The park is expected to be complete in three months.