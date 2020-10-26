FOX10 News Vault: Alabama Tags Get Stickers (1977) Posted 5 hrs ago Posted 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's time to reach back into the FOX10 News Vault!This time, we’re going back to 1977, when Alabama tags started getting a sticker, instead of replacing the entire license plate. Kathy Williams reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags License Plate Sticker Kathy Williams Tag Alabama Fox10 News Vault Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesConvicted child murderer gets shot at leaving death rowTwo women come face to face with large gator in Lake Forest after being knocked out of kayaks'It’s a big loss': Family remembers man killed in PrichardZeta now a hurricane; Gulf Coast landfall midweekIncident commander describes harrowing recovery of accident victim atop Baldwin TV towerPrichard mother arrested after three minor children were left home aloneNavy plane crash on Mansion Street in Foley kills aircrewOne killed in I-10 crash in Mobile County; witness recounts moment truck lost control & caught fireMPD: Suspect tells officers he's feeling ill, escapes patrol car when they open doorZeta expected to become a hurricane in Gulf Videos Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today! Coronavirus Daily Newsletter The latest COVID-19 headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Daily News Update Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Stormtracker Daily Weather Would you like to receive the daily weather Outlook? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
