FOX10 News Vault: Work Release Center in 1975 Updated 48 min ago Updated 48 min ago | Posted on Dec 7, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s time, once again, to reach into our FOX10 News Vault! This time, we’re going back to 1975, when reporter John Keffer got a look at how the Mobile Work Release Center was running a year after opening. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Release Center Fox10 News Vault John Keffer Mobile Ala. Locations Alabama Mobile County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesDeadly crash in Orange Beach leads to 18 year old charged with manslaughterChild forced to exit car as punishment, hit and killedMother of slain 19-year-old says letter he left behind has given her closure, forgives his accused killersWoman ejected from car after Corvette running from police crashes into herBody of baby found in 1982 cold case has been identified, mother still missingMobile County Sheriff's Office removes controversial 'thugshots' Christmas tree post from FacebookJackson Police charge man after gun goes off in car and kills friendMan arrested and charged after fight ends with three people being stabbedDizzying police chase captured in all directions before wanted Mississippi shooting/kidnapping suspect captured in MobileTwo teens charged in Thanksgiving murder allegedly met with victim to sell him marijuana, shot him twice in back according to court documents Videos Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today! Coronavirus Daily Newsletter The latest COVID-19 headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Daily News Update Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Stormtracker Daily Weather Would you like to receive the daily weather Outlook? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.