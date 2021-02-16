We are seeing more of the impacts of the winter storm moving through the region.
Our FOX10 crews have been in the field and captured the above video footage of snow falling in Alabama's Washington and Clarke counties.
As well, folks from all around the FOX10 viewing area are sharing what they see.
Some pre-dawn snowfall video was sent to the FOX10 News newsroom from Millry, Alabama. Alisa Dixon there says her video shows how things looked just before sunrise this morning.
Thomas Hood sent us snow video from Thomasville. As well, Mary Mozingo McKinley send us a video of snow flurries in Grove Hill, and John Cooper did the same for Calvert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.